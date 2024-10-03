Expand / Collapse search
Bill Gates no longer among 10 wealthiest billionaires in the world

Forbes pegged his net worth at $107 billion, putting him at No. 12 among worldwide billionaires

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates can no longer count himself among the 10 wealthiest billionaires in the world.

That development came after Forbes pegged his net worth at $107 billion as part of the outlet’s latest rankings of the wealthiest Americans released this week. 

Gates’ estimated personal fortune was the ninth largest out of all American billionaires and the 12th largest in the world, Forbes reported Tuesday.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the EEI 2023 event in Austin, Texas, on June 12, 2023. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The latest valuation ended a 30-year stint of Gates placing within the global top 10, according to the outlet. It also reportedly equated to a three-spot year-over-year decline and a nearly 25-year low for him on the Forbes 400.

His divorce and his philanthropic efforts played roles in the change in his rankings, Forbes reported.

He and Melinda French Gates ended their marriage in 2021, with French Gates getting a divorce settlement, according to the outlet.

Bill Gates looks on during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 19, 2023. (Julian Finney/Getty Images / Getty Images)

They created the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation together over two decades ago. French Gates exited the organization this summer to pursue her own philanthropic efforts.

Gates’ charitable contributions to the foundation over the years have amounted to over $59 billion, Forbes reported.

The Microsoft co-founder is one of the three creators of the Giving Pledge, along with his ex-wife and longtime Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. That initiative asks its over 240 signatories to donate a majority of their fortunes.

Gates recently indicated on an episode of his Netflix series "What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates" that it was a "strange thing" to "have people worth a billion, 10 billion, a hundred billion" and indicated that he thought the world would be better off if billionaires "voluntarily chose to give more money away."