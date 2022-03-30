Sen. Hagerty slams Biden’s ‘weakness,’ warns Putin sees ‘advantage’

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., argued on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that Vladimir Putin sees an "advantage" in Biden's "weakness," and warned that the president needs to "be careful" with his words. The Tennessee senator made these comments after the White House said Tuesday that Biden did not accidentally reveal classified information while attempting to clean up a gaffe he made while speaking to U.S. troops in Poland last week.

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: It's deeply concerning… In diplomacy, when you're working overseas, representing the United States, your words matter. You need to be precise… President Biden is being anything but precise, and he's presenting a serious national security risk for us and actually endangering Ukraine and our neighbors in NATO.

…

When the Russians attacked the Colonial Pipeline here in America, what were the repercussions? Nothing. Joe Biden instead shows up with a list of 16 industries that Putin shouldn't attack…he hasn't seen any sort of resolve coming from this president --- that is Putin… I think that this continues to play into a position of weakness. Putin sees an advantage here, and we need to be very careful about how President Biden speaks as he moves forward.

