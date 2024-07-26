Bill Gates on Kamala Harris: 'great' to 'have somebody who's younger' in the race

Bill Gates recently weighed in on the 2024 presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris entering the race.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder told France 24 that he thought it was "great to have somebody who’s younger, who can think about things like AI and how we shape that in the right way" in the running for the White House.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on the heels of President Biden announcing on July 21 that he would no longer pursue a second term. On the same day, the 81-year-old endorsed Harris.

Former President Trump, meanwhile, secured the Republican presidential nomination earlier in the month. He is 78.

Gates emphasized that he doesn’t "tell other people how to vote because I’m so associated with the foundation that works with any administration." He co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over two decades ago, serving as its co-chair.

"It’s going to be an interesting election," he said to the French news outlet. "I hope the new government is one that cares about our allies, cares about the climate."

Gates said his "individual vote you might be able to predict" but he said planned to "prioritize whoever’s elected" like he has in the past to continue to advance his foundation’s efforts for "the world’s children," according to France 24’s interview with the billionaire.

His comments, which were part of an interview that covered multiple topics, came as the November presidential election inches closer.

Before that, the Democratic Party is slated to hold its Democratic National Convention to officially nominate its candidate. The convention will start August 19.