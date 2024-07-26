Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published | Updated

Bill Gates on Kamala Harris: 'great' to 'have somebody who's younger' in the race

Gates did not endorse her, saying he doesn't 'tell other people how to vote'

close
Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Steve Moore argues Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing the Biden economic agenda, on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Kamala Harris isn't distancing herself from Biden's economic agenda: Steve Moore

Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Steve Moore argues Vice President Kamala Harris is embracing the Biden economic agenda, on 'The Bottom Line.'

Bill Gates recently weighed in on the 2024 presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris entering the race.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder told France 24 that he thought it was "great to have somebody who’s younger, who can think about things like AI and how we shape that in the right way" in the running for the White House.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on the heels of President Biden announcing on July 21 that he would no longer pursue a second term. On the same day, the 81-year-old endorsed Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the members of the American Federation of Teachers at George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Houston.  (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Former President Trump, meanwhile, secured the Republican presidential nomination earlier in the month. He is 78.

HIGH INFLATION COULD HAUNT KAMALA HARRIS IN FIGHT AGAINST TRUMP

Gates emphasized that he doesn’t "tell other people how to vote because I’m so associated with the foundation that works with any administration." He co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over two decades ago, serving as its co-chair.

Bill Gates headshot

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the Imperial College University on February 15, 2023, in London, England.  (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It’s going to be an interesting election," he said to the French news outlet. "I hope the new government is one that cares about our allies, cares about the climate."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gates said his "individual vote you might be able to predict" but he said planned to "prioritize whoever’s elected" like he has in the past to continue to advance his foundation’s efforts  for "the world’s children," according to France 24’s interview with the billionaire.

NBill Gates discusses his new book, 'How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,' onstage at 92Y on May 3, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

His comments, which were part of an interview that covered multiple topics, came as the November presidential election inches closer.

DONALD TRUMP VS KAMALA HARRIS: WHAT DO THE BETTING MARKETS SAY?

Before that, the Democratic Party is slated to hold its Democratic National Convention to officially nominate its candidate. The convention will start August 19.