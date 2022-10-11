Biden's student loan handout a 'political payoff' to buy votes ahead of midterm elections: Betsy DeVos

Former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos torched Biden's student loan handout Monday, telling "Mornings with the Maria" the president's plan is "patently illegal" and an "unfair scheme" to appeal to a small part of his base at the expense of millions of taxpayers.

BETSY DEVOS: I think it is a horrible idea, it is also, I think, patently illegal, and we’re seeing the reality around that. As lawsuits are filed to challenge it the Biden administration keeps changing the parameters around whose loans will be forgiven. This is a horrible policy, it's not fair to two out of three Americans that never took college loans that are now going to be shouldered with the burden of paying them.

BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AN ‘EGREGIOUS’ POLITICAL ‘OVERSTEP’: SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN

Then there's the $400 billion dollar price tag, a recent Wharton study suggested it will be a trillion dollars. So somewhere between $400 billion and $1 trillion dollars of taxpayer funds shifted to those who have not taken out college loans, and who have not gone to college, this is an untenable policy that has to be ultimately defeated I believe.