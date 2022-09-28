Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden's student loan handout an 'egregious' political 'overstep': Sen. Marsha Blackburn

White House handout is 'grossly unfair' to hardworking Americans, Tennessee Republican argues

Biden’s student loan handout is an ‘egregious overstep’ that allows colleges to hike tuition: Sen. Marsha Blackburn

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed President Biden's "grossly unfair" student loan handout plan, arguing it will only bolster universities' ability to further hike tuition rates. 

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: 210 million Americans do not have a college degree. 40% of the student loan debt is held by who? The rich people that are doctors, lawyers, PhDs, and advanced degrees. There is only 10% that is held by the bottom fifth of wage earners. This is one of the most egregious oversteps that's going to allow colleges to increase their tuition because, hey, the money's free, and they are not held accountable for the fact that people can't get a job once they finish college.

Biden with student loan payment

Joe Biden student loan handout (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

And it is grossly unfair to people that have worked. I know a single mom who worked two jobs, and her daughter worked two jobs. They did this for five years in order for their daughter to come out of school with a teaching degree. And she is a schoolteacher. Where is the equity for them? 

FIRST LAWSUIT FILED TO BLOCK BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: 

