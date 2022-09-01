Expand / Collapse search
Biden's making US a 'welfare state' by trying to protect everyone from losses: Art Laffer

US inflation hovers near 40-year-highs

Fed's goal seems to be 'kill the economy' by raising rates: Weisberg

Fidelity Investments chartered market technician John Gagliardi and Seaport Securities founder Teddy Weisberg discuss if Fed uncertainty will slow down September trading on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Former Reagan Economic Adviser Art Laffer joined "Varney & Co." Thursday to discuss Biden's welfare state as the president continues to tout his economic agenda, arguing the U.S. is ‘getting into a stage’ by protecting everyone from losses.

ART LAFFER: ...What is happening, if you're lying flat on your back on the basement floor, you cannot fall. That's the welfare state. But now you only cannot fall, you can't achieve anything either... It's the European model making sure that no one loses. Making sure that no one has losses at all. And once you do that, you guarantee that no one has profits, no one has gains, no one has productivity growth. So we are getting into a stage by protecting everyone from losses. We're guaranteeing that no one can have profits either. And it is a slow, sluggish Japanese, European model. And you may remember it from the old country. I sure as heck do. And it's just not something that America is all about. But that's what Biden has put in.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

US has a housing market that's 'collapsing': Laffer

Former Reagan Economic Adviser Art Laffer discusses the rent crisis and Biden touting his American Rescue Plan while claiming the spending package put the U.S. on the road to recovery.