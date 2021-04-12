Biden’s ‘dangerous’ border policies hurt states like Massachusetts: Bristol County sheriff

Bristol County, Massachusetts Sheriff Tom Hodgson joined FOX Business' "Varney and Co." Monday to discuss how President Biden’s immigration policies impact his state.

HOMAN ON BIDEN SENDING PAYMENTS TO CENTRAL AMERICANS: 'SINGLE MOST DUMB IDEA'

SHERIFF TOM HODGSON: We just had a situation about two weeks ago where we arrested one of the ten most wanted illegal aliens in the United States here in Massachusetts. The other thing is, we have angel moms and dads who've lost their loved ones at the hands of these illegal aliens. We have drugs pouring in. Our emergency rooms are seeing overdoses from the drugs pouring in over the border at record rates. And this is all related to the president's dangerous and reckless policy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

This letter was signed by 300 sheriffs from across this nation who, every day, have their boots on the ground and see firsthand what's been going on. And we hope that the president will take a hard look at this and he'll bring the sheriffs in to listen to what we have to say, because, as I said, his policies are reckless. He knows it, and he could have predicted it before he did it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

…

We're a country of laws, and the president took the same oath that America's sheriffs did across this country, and he needs to uphold his oath and keep his promise to the people, as America's sheriffs are and will continue to do. In fact, we've asked the American people to join with America's sheriffs at ProtectAmericaNow.com because we want to make sure that we stand with a united voice, and the public stands with us, as we encourage this president to do the right thing.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW