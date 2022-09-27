Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'cruel economy' is deteriorating as he hypes 'crazy' student loan handout: Rep. Kevin Brady

Texas Republican rips Biden's spending as inflation persists and recession looms

Biden touting his student loan handout as US economy deteriorates: Rep. Kevin Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, roasted President Biden Tuesday for the cost of his student loan handout as the economy worsens and inflation rises, telling "Mornings with Maria" "it makes no sense" for the president to be raising taxes and increasing debt as a recession looms.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: It is crazy [student loan handout]. So that $400 billion frankly doesn’t count for some other giveaways. The true number is probably closer to $600 billion, and it's real. They are hyping it, the administration is hyping this, this is their big campaign issue, so you can expect every dollar to be spent. You look at the economy, it's a cruel economy under Joe Biden, and it's deteriorating. We're seeing the GDP projections downgraded, obviously, unemployment is worsening, inflating as well. 

BIDEN'S SPENDING PLAN COULD COST NEARLY $5T IF MADE PERMANENT, ANALYSIS SHOWS

I noticed that the conference board's leading economic index went below .4% for August, that's a six-month average. That has never happened in 60 years, and we didn’t see a recession, so I think we are in one or looming. So that's why it made no sense for this administration to raise taxes on Made in America manufacturing and small businesses.

Government funding package doesn't spend a dime on border crisis: Rep. Kevin Brady

