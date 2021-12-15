Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden's Build Back Better is 'one of the worst bills in American history': Rep. Fleischmann

The Build Back Better agenda costs trillions of dollars, despite Democrats claiming the bill is "fully paid for."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., on whether the Biden's Build Back Better agenda will become law in 2022.

Biden's Build Back Better is ‘one of the worst bills in American history’: Rep. Fleischmann

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., on whether the Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will become law in 2022.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., said during an interview Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria" that Biden's Build Back Better agenda is "one of the worst bills in American history."

HOUSE VOTES TO RAISE DEBT CEILING, SENDS BILL TO BIDEN'S DESK

CHUCK FLEISCHMANN: I hope and pray not. This is one of the worst bills in American history right now. We've got to fight it. The American people need to stand up and realize the things that are in it will hurt this country, not only short term but long term in terms of deficits and putting part of that horrible left wing agenda into the permanent fabric of American life. We don't need it. It needs to be stopped. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., discusses the debt limit being raised and how inflation is impacting American families. video

Democrats don’t understand ‘basic economics’: Rep. Fleischmann

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., discusses the debt limit being raised and how inflation is impacting American families.