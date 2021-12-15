Biden's Build Back Better is ‘one of the worst bills in American history’: Rep. Fleischmann

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., said during an interview Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria" that Biden's Build Back Better agenda is "one of the worst bills in American history."

CHUCK FLEISCHMANN: I hope and pray not. This is one of the worst bills in American history right now. We've got to fight it. The American people need to stand up and realize the things that are in it will hurt this country, not only short term but long term in terms of deficits and putting part of that horrible left wing agenda into the permanent fabric of American life. We don't need it. It needs to be stopped.

