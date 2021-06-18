Expand / Collapse search
Biden will meet financial regulators on Monday

President said to be looking for an update on the country's financial systems and institutions

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will meet with financial regulators on Monday for an update on the country's financial systems and institutions, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The meeting will cover regulatory priorities including climate-related financial risk and agency actions to promote financial inclusion and to responsibly increase access to credit," she said.

No other details were immediately available.

Biden will also continue his engagement with Republicans and Democrats next week on negotiations to pass the American Jobs Plan, Psaki said.