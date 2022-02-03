Biden White House needs an 'entire restart,’ Rep. Murphy says

Responding to the latest Gallup poll which found only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the state of the economy, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., argued that the Biden administration needs "an entire restart" from day one.

AMERICANS' ECONOMIC SATISFACTION PLUNGED DURING BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE: GALLUP POLL

REP. GREG MURPHY: Who the heck are those 33% that support what the Biden administration is doing? Are they just tone-deaf as the administration? What the administration needs to do is have an entire restart, literally from day one…

If you look at so many of these things that are affecting Americans' daily life, inflation, you go out to the gas pump. Are you worried about being carjacked? You worry about so many of the things that really heretofore a year ago, even in the midst of the pandemic, we were not even talking about. But sadly enough, this administration has been hijacked by the progressive left, which has no understanding of reality. Good Lord, look at what Susan Sarandon said this morning. They're going to need a total reset, a total reset to actually gain some credibility back with the American public.

