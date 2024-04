Biden vows to let Trump-era tax cuts expire next year, meaning higher rates for millions

President Biden vowed to let massive components of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expire next year if he wins re-election, meaning that millions of Americans could soon face steeper tax bills.

"Donald Trump was very proud of his $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy and biggest corporations and exploded the federal debt," Biden tweeted Tuesday. "That tax cut is going to expire. If I’m reelected, it’s going to stay expired."



Enacted by former President Donald Trump in 2017, the law drastically overhauled the nation's tax code, including reducing the top individual income tax bracket to 37% from 39.6% and nearly doubling the size of the standard deduction.



However, those changes to the individual section of the tax code are poised to sunset in 2025, meaning that many taxpayers – including those who earn less than $400,000 – will face steeper levies if the law is not extended.

"If lawmakers allow full expiration to occur, most Americans will see their personal tax bills rise and incentives for working and investing worsen," said Erica York, senior economist and research director at the Tax Foundation.

In addition to lowering the top tax bracket for wealthy Americans, the Trump-era law raised the thresholds for several income tax brackets – essentially lowering the liability for many households.

Tax brackets for single individuals pre-TCJA:

The individual income tax brackets in 2017, before Trump's tax law took effect.

10%: Taxable income up to $9,525

15%: Taxable income over $9,525

25%: Taxable income over $38,700

28%: Taxable income over $93,700

33%: Taxable income over $195,450

35%: Taxable income over $424,950

39.6%: Taxable income over $426,700

Tax brackets for single individuals under TCJA:

The individual income tax brackets in 2024, under current tax law.

10%: Taxable income up to $11,600

12%: Taxable income over $11,600

22%: Taxable income over $47,150

24%: Taxable income over $100,525

32%: Taxable income over $191,950

35%: Taxable income over $243,725

37%: Taxable income over $609,350

The expiration of the tax law on Dec. 31, 2025, will essentially mean that many Americans will be forced to pay anywhere between 1% to 4% more in taxes unless certain provisions are extended or made permanent, according to the Tax Foundation.

The matter is likely to be a source of contention during the general election . Trump has pledged to make the tax cuts permanent if he is re-elected in November. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously suggested that Biden would seek to retain the tax reductions for Americans earning less than $400,000 during a second term in the White House,

A White House official told FOX Business that Biden's tweet reiterates what is in the president's budget – that tax cuts would expire for those earning more than $400,000, but stay in place for lower- and middle-income Americans earning less than $400,000.

The problem, however, is that the Congressional Budget Office estimates extending the TCJA would add roughly $3.7 trillion to the federal budget deficit.

The original law was partially paid for by the so-called SALT deduction cap, which limits the amount of state and local taxes that Americans can deduct from their federal taxes to $10,000. That cap is also poised to end in 2025.

However, the SALT cap as a revenue generator has lost some potency since 2017, thanks to fresh workarounds.

"Though lawmakers may not address the looming expirations this year, they should prepare for the upcoming expiration by weighing the trade-offs of each change the 2017 tax law made," York said. "Lawmakers should cement into law a tax code that promotes growth and opportunity without worsening U.S. debt."