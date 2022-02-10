Biden trip to put focus on lowering drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

President Biden will visit Culpeper, Virginia, Thursday and is expected to call attention to the "unacceptable" cost of medications in the U.S. as part of his effort to fulfill one of his key agenda proposals: limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

The trip is seen as a chance to get his stalled domestic agenda back on track.

Biden’s trip will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who is in danger of losing her seat representing a central Virginia district.

Prescription drugs will be a focal point for Biden’s visit.

"I am grateful for the administration’s attention to this issue — but more than that, I look forward to hearing the president’s strategy for how we can sign a transformative prescription drug-focused bill into law," Spanberger said in a statement when Biden’s trip was announced.

Biden has yet to get bipartisan consensus for the lowering prescription drug costs, an idea popular with voters.

Among Biden's proposals are capping out-of-pocket medication costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 per year and insulin at $35 per month.

Another proposal involves allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for a limited number of prescription drugs and drugmakers would be required to pay rebates if they raise costs faster than inflation.

"It’s safe to say that all of us can agree that prescription drugs are outrageously expensive in this country," Biden said Dec. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.