Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Biden to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

The $1.2 trillion measure passed in the House with help from 13 Republicans

close
President Biden remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal video

President Biden remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

President Biden remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

President Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, according to the White House.

BIDEN, DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE AFTER $1.2T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL PASSES -- DESPITE SOME 'NO' VOTES

Biden will be joined by members of Congress and "a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country," including governors and mayors from across America, as well as labor union and business leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The announcement comes after the House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass the legislation, which would not have been successful without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of the House.

The bill – which provides funding for physical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water pipes and broadband internet – already passed through the Senate in a vote of 69-30.

"The Squad," a group of high-profile progressive lawmakers, were the only six Democrats to vote against the bill. The group includes Reps. Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo

Speaking about the infrastructure bill on Wednesday in Baltimore, Biden said Congress took a "monumental step" in passing the measure.

Fox Businesses' contributed to this article.