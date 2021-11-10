Biden to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

President Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, according to the White House.

BIDEN, DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE AFTER $1.2T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL PASSES -- DESPITE SOME 'NO' VOTES

Biden will be joined by members of Congress and "a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country," including governors and mayors from across America, as well as labor union and business leaders.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The announcement comes after the House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass the legislation, which would not have been successful without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of the House.

The bill – which provides funding for physical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water pipes and broadband internet – already passed through the Senate in a vote of 69-30.

"The Squad," a group of high-profile progressive lawmakers, were the only six Democrats to vote against the bill. The group includes Reps. Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

Speaking about the infrastructure bill on Wednesday in Baltimore, Biden said Congress took a "monumental step" in passing the measure.

Fox Businesses' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.