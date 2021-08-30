Biden must tell, ‘not ask’ Taliban to extend withdrawal deadline: Rep. Meuser

The August 31 deadline for the U.S. to withdraw from Afghanistan is hours away and Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., called on President Biden to demand an extension from the Taliban on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. DAN MEUSER: The August 31 date was set by the Taliban. It seems that everyone in America, most of the military, members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, are all aware of that. And it's a very arbitrary date. It's very unhelpful.

It's caused mass problems, as we've seen -- all kinds of rushing at the airports. Our screening process is certainly suspect. The number of equipment and helicopters and airplanes and weapons we've left behind is unbelievable.

But we have hundreds of Americans still there and on top of that, I've been working quite a bit on veterans, combat veterans, interpreters and other allies who are stuck over there with their families. And this cutting back on access to the airport is very, very troubling, to say the least. Along with this, some religious groups that are still there that have not gotten out. So this thing must be extended. And President Biden needs to inform the Taliban, not ask, tell them that it needs to be extended.

