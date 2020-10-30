Biden pledges to 'strengthen' ObamaCare, targets Trump on pre-existing conditions

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed to pursue an expansion of the Affordable Care Act and criticized President Trump’s health care policies during a campaign stop Friday night in Milwaukee.

In a speech that focused, on Biden’s proposal to contain the coronavirus pandemic and other health-related concerns, the former vice president warned that Trump would seek to undo the Affordable Care Act if he is re-elected to office. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could determine the future of the Affordable Care Act within days of the election.

“Even if we win, he'd still be in the Supreme Court, in nine days or 10 days, asking the Supreme Court, with our new justice who was put on the court for the purpose of destroying the Affordable Care Act, to rip it out root and branch – eliminate it all,” Biden told supporters. “If they get their way, 100 million Americans will lose their protection for pre-existing conditions – including 2.5 million Wisconsinites.”

Trump has frequently assured his supporters on the campaign trail that he has no plans to remove protections for pre-existing conditions. The president has accused Biden and leading Democrats of pushing for “socialized medicine” that would cost many Americans their private health insurance – a charge Biden has denied.

Biden argues his plan would result in lower health care premiums, deductibles and drug prices for Americans. He supports a “public option,” where Americans can keep their private insurance or join a government plan.

“Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege," Biden said. "I think it’s a right people should have. If we get out and vote, we’ll not only restore ObamaCare but we’ll strengthen it and build on it, so you can keep your private insurance or you can choose a Medicare-like option that will add to ObamaCare, which we wanted to do the first time but couldn’t get the votes.”

Biden’s health care plan would cost $750 billion over a 10-year period, according to his campaign’s estimates. Politifact recently determined Biden’s claim that no Americans would lose their private health insurance was “inaccurate.”

Biden stopped in Wisconsin after holding events earlier Friday in Iowa and Minnesota. An average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics showed Biden with a six-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin.