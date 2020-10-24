Biden becomes biggest all-time spending in presidential ad wars

Joe Biden had another record-breaking week.

The Democratic presidential nominee in August set the all-time monthly fundraising record by a White House contender – and broke his own record a month later.

Biden now has another title – the highest spending candidate on TV ads in campaign history.

The former vice president’s shelled out $582.7 million to run television commercials since launching his White House bid last year, according to Advertising Analytics, a leading national ad tracking firm.

That’s slightly more than former New York City mayor and billionaire business and media mogul Mike Bloomberg spent earlier this year to run ads during his unsuccessful four-month campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg broke the ad-spending record set by then-President Barack Obama during the 2012 campaign.

Biden’s spent nearly $250 million more to run TV spots than President Trump, who’s dished out $342 million this cycle on ad spending.

“This presidential cycle continues to produce unprecedented spending levels. Biden, Bloomberg, and Trump represent the three largest ad spends in presidential history, in that order,” Advertising Analytics vice president John Link highlighted.

Thanks to his surge in fundraising, Biden’s vastly outspent Trump on weekly TV ad spending since the beginning of August.

But Trump’s re-election campaign predicts that the Biden advantage in the ad wars would be neutralized by the ground operation they’ve built up over the past two years. Campaign manager Bill Stepien said last week that the Biden campaign’s efforts this spring and summer to expand their ground game were “too late” and criticized the former vice president’s strategy for "putting it all on TV."

