Texas lawmaker warns Biden's spending package will bankrupt the country

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, argued that regardless of the final price of Biden's Build Back Better package, the spending plan will bankrupt the country, on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

BIDEN ON NEARLY $2T SPENDING PROPOSAL: ‘WE SHOULDN’T EVEN TALK ABOUT THE NUMBERS'

REP. JODEY ARRINGTON: [Biden] continues to take the American people for fools. They aren't. There will be a day of accountability in the future, but today we have to reveal the facts around the reconciliation.

It's actually more like $5 trillion, Maria, and their gamesmanship and their sleight of hand will be to try to truncate the duration of these policies. But no matter how short the duration the policies are, they will be extended, they will be made permanent and they will be expanded like every other mandatory spending and entitlement program that has ever showed up on the balance sheet of our government.

It's like Milton Friedman said, 'There's nothing more permanent than a temporary government program.' So whether it's $1 trillion as a top-line or it's five, we will eat it all and it will bankrupt the country. No doubt about it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW