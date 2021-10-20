Biden on nearly $2 trillion spending proposal: ‘We shouldn’t even talk about the numbers’

President Biden traveled to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday where he repeated the claim that his Build Back Better agenda will cost zero dollars, suggesting Americans should not even be bothered with the price tag.

"When you talk about the number, we shouldn't even talk about the numbers, because it's all paid for, written in the same piece of legislation," Biden told the audience as he attempted to pitch the bill.

Originally, Biden's spending package was estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, however, amid ongoing negotiations with moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Biden proposed a more scaled-back version of his bill, saying costs should be no more than $1.9 trillion.

"The cost of the Build Back Better bill in terms of adding to the deficit is zero, zero, zero. Because we're going to pay for it all," Biden said.

Biden went on to state that the bill is not about spending money, telling those in attendance that it is a "tax cut" for the middle class.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Half of it is a tax cut," Biden said. "It's not spending money, it's a tax cut for working-class people."

Last month, analysts and lawmakers called Biden out for claiming that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars."