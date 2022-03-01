Biden SOTU addresses prescription drug prices

In his State of the Union address, President Biden focused in part on the impact inflation is having on Americans.

One topic that has been an agenda item in particular is bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

One example Biden mentioned was the cost of insulin.

"One in ten Americans has diabetes. In Virginia, I met a 13-year-old boy named Joshua Davis. He and his dad both have Type 1 diabetes, which means they need insulin every day. Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make," Biden said. "But drug companies charge families like Joshua and his dad up to 30 times more."

Joshua was a guest at the Capitol for the address, having celebrated his birthday Monday.

"For Joshua, and for the 200,000 other young people with Type 1 diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month so everyone can afford it," Biden. "Drug companies will still do very well. And while we’re at it let Medicare negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, like the VA [Department of Veterans Affairs] already does."



The President pointed to the American Rescue Plan as helping millions of families on Affordable Care Act plans save $2,400 a year on their health care premiums.

In February, Biden will visit Culpeper, Virginia, to call attention to the "unacceptable" cost of medications in the U.S. as part of his effort to fulfill one of his key agenda proposals.