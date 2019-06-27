Biden slams Trump at Democratic debate, says he would scrap tax cuts for wealthy

article

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump during the second round of the Democratic primary debates on Thursday and said he’d work to get rid of tax cuts for the rich.

“Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation,” Biden said. “We do have enormous income inequality. And the one thing I agree on is we can make massive cuts in the $1.6 trillion in tax loopholes out there, and I would be going about eliminating Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.”

His remarks came in response to a question from "Today" co-host and debate moderator Savannah Guthrie about what he meant when he defended the nation’s wealthy. During a speech in New York last week, Biden said, “We may not want to demonize anybody who has made money.” He continued on to say that “nobody has to be punished.”

In explaining his remarks on Thursday, Biden said Trump “thinks Wall Street built America.”

“Ordinary middle-class Americans built America,” he continued.

Biden said that citizens have suffered under the tax cuts and in order to “return dignity to the middle class,” people need to have benefits like affordable insurance and “continuing education.”