Biden says there's no 'guarantee' country will 'get rid of inflation'

President Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday that he can't "guarantee" his administration will be able to get rid of the country's inflation issue.

Biden was responding to a reporter's question asking what he can "promise concretely in these next two years that will help turn the pocketbook for the better in the midst of staving off a recession."

"And so, but what I can't do is, I can't guarantee that we're going to be able to get rid of inflation," Biden said. "But I do think we can, we've already brought down the price of gasoline about a dollar a gallon across the board."

He went on to say that oil companies "are really doing the nation a real disservice."

"They've made, six of them made over a hundred billion dollars in the last quarter in profit," Biden said.

In January 2021, when Biden took office, the consumer price index , a measure of everyday items such as gasoline, groceries and rents, was climbing at a 1.4% annualized basis.

In September, prices climbed by 8.2% on an annual basis.

When compared to the same time last year, core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose by 6.6%, the fastest rate since 1982.

Biden made the comments about inflation one day after the midterm elections, which he says that Democrats fared well in, stating that a red wave didn't materialize.

