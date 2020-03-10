Biden projected to win 2020 Michigan primary

With just about 60 percent of the vote in, FOX News gave former Vice President Joe Biden the big prize of Tuesday's six-state Democratic primary over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).

Biden was able to put Michigan -- with 125 delegates -- in the win category by collecting more than 50 percent of the vote. The win highlighted Biden's appeal with black, suburban, middle-class and blue-collar workers in the state. Michigan was one of the big three "M's" of the Tuesday vote along with Mississippi (36 delegates) and Missouri (68 delegates). Biden was leading and declared the winner in each state.

"I put my faith in Michigan in the depths of the Great Recession — and if you believe, as I do, that our greatest days still lie ahead, I hope that you’ll put your faith in Team Joe tomorrow," Biden tweeted Tuesday ahead of the primaries.

Many political experts believe the preliminary results for Biden represent a serious blow to Sanders, the self-described "Democratic socialist" who pushed a progressive agenda in his quest for the White House. Much of that agenda -- such as "Medicare for All" -- were issues important to poor communities such as Flint, Michigan where a public health crisis involving high levels of lead in its water system that started in 2014 has continued.

"Michigan is obviously a very important state today, there's a lot of delegates up there, and we certainly very much want to win this debate. But I think let's not say what you have to win," Sanders told reporters Tuesday afternoon in Dearborn.

Sanders condemned the state for early voting issues due to a coding problem with new polling technology, causing voters to either wait or vote at a later time Tuesday.

"At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, it is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan and around the country. People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote. This is an outrage," Sanders said in a Wednesday tweet.

The senator also told voters to keep waiting in line even after the polls close in a Wednesday night tweet, saying, "If you’re in line at the polls, stay in line!"

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who campaigned largely on bridging the gap between technological advancements and blue-collar worker shortages, endorsed Biden for president Tuesday during a live appearance on CNN. It was just the latest former Democratic presidential hopeful to endorse Biden, following the likes Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and ex-South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

