Biden praises 2022 election results, touting Dems 'purely insane' economic agenda: Rep. Byron Donalds

Following Democrats' self-proclaimed successful midterm elections, President Biden praised his administration's economic agenda during a speech Thursday, ensuring that voters will start to see "investments" being made that will "take some time" for Americans to reap the benefits.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday. Florida Rep. Byron Donald's reacted to Biden's claims, arguing that his administration's agenda and economic policy are "purely insane."

"It doesn't make any sense. The reason why they aren't going to have majorities in the House specifically, we'll see what happens in the Senate, is because of his economic agenda. But this is what happens, unfortunately, when some of these races don't work out the way they're supposed to," Rep. Donalds said to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Despite Democrats precipitous spending being one of the dominant contributors to the country's red-hot inflation rate, the President continued to double down on his highly criticized economic policy.

"Going on with this reckless spending, which was not needed and let me stress again, it was not needed, was hurtful to the economy. They're running around talking about infrastructure. The reality is, spending that amount of money in an inflationary cycle is only going to make building products and building materials more expensive for every other American," the Florida Congressman continued.

Although the Democratic Party's excessive spending has been a hot topic of conversation for voters, the Republican Party was not able to capitalize to the degree they anticipated on the highly magnified midterm elections. Rep. Donalds argued that the GOP needs to "do a better job" at getting their message out to the electorate, particularly young voters.

"We're already seeing in some of the fallout from Tuesday's election that there are young voters who went heavily Democrat. They're not listening to Republicans because they're not watching 30-second ads that the consultants throw out. They're on social media, they're on TikTok, they're on YouTube. We have to get into that space," Rep. Byron Donalds said Friday.