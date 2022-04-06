Biden, Pelosi limited oil supply by shutting down production, says Rep. Steve Scalise

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Steve Scalise slammed Democrats, President Biden and Nancy Pelosi, for shutting down oil production in the U.S. and contributing to a rise in prices at the pump.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: …it seems like Democrats have amnesia, as the Wall Street Journal pointed out today in their opinion piece, because it's Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and her counterparts who have limited the supply by shutting down oil production, not allowing any new leases. And frankly, the leases they keep talking about that oil companies have, they've put every roadblock from every federal agency in the way so that they can't produce on those leases. Look, you've got every federal agency from the Department of Interior to energy, now the SEC, every agency is putting out rules to make it harder to drill. And let's not forget Joe Biden…when he was a candidate for president United States, said he's going to shut down production - make it harder for companies to drill in America. Just a few months ago, these same Democrats here in Congress were berating those oil executives, telling them to stop producing oil in America. And because of these regulations, they can't produce as much oil in America, and it's made us more reliant on thugs like Putin and other dictators who are limiting supply so they can raise the price. Let's open up American energy. Get all these federal agency roadblocks out of the way, so we can produce oil in America and lower the cost at the pump.

