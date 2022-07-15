Expand / Collapse search
Biden, Pelosi 'failing' Americans as inflation rages, GOP rep. says: How much more out of touch could they be?

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson slams Democrats' 'America last' energy policy on 'Varney & Co.'

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, criticized the Biden administration's answer to inflation Friday as they look to spend more money despite record-high prices, arguing the Democrats' agenda is "failing the American people" on "Varney & Co."

REP. ASHLEY HINSON: I'm fighting every day to make sure this administration realizes that they are failing the American people. And it's a direct result of the Biden, Pelosi agenda here in Washington, D.C. 

REPUBLICANS SLAM BIDEN OVER INFLATION HITTING ANOTHER 40-YEAR HIGH

Rep. Ashley Hinson on US inflation

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson slams the Biden administration's response to inflation.  (Fox News)

This administration's answer is to spend more money and to double down on their BBB plan and try to raise taxes on the backs of Iowa small businesses. Their plan, when we have record high gas prices across this country, is to double down on an America last energy policy and instead ship barrels of oil from our strategic reserve to China. I don't know how much more out of touch they could be than they are right now. But those are the policies that are directly hurting Iowa families. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

