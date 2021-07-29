Biden administration expands paid leave tax credit to encourage more vaccinations

The Biden administration on Thursday expanded a tax credit that would give more U.S. workers time off to help friends and family members get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Treasury Department and the IRS said that eligible employers can claim tax credits equal to the wages for paid time-off given to employees who use the time to take a family or household member to get a COVID-19 vaccine or to care for a family or household member who is recovering from the vaccine.

In April, the administration said businesses with fewer than 500 employees, in addition to certain government employers, could receive paid leave tax credits for time given to employees to receive and recover from the vaccine under the American Rescue Plan.

"Today’s expanded guidance gives employers further opportunity to support the health and safety of their employees’ families and communities without placing an undue burden on their business during the pandemic," the pair of agencies said in a statement.

Biden on Thursday announced that all federal workers and contractors would either have to be vaccinated or submit to routine COVID-19 testing.

The government also said it would offer a $100 incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The announcements come as the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S. are spiking due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week released updated mask guidance, recommending face coverings for all individuals in certain situations where the risk of transmission is high.