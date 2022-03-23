Biden looks 'weak' as Russia-Ukraine war drags on: Fmr. Clinton adviser

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn weighed in on Biden's poll numbers, arguing that he is not a strong commander and he should pivot on certain policies.

MARK PENN: No, you're not seeing the reaction to this in a way that I've seen when, say, when I worked with President Clinton. If you got numbers this bad, you would say, make a pivot. You would look at what's going on with inflation and energy and you'd repivot energy policies you'd… put through the Keystone Pipeline. You would reverse some of these policies and say, 'Hey, we need to balance between energy independence and climate change.' Not all in one direction. Just for starters. You'd have to deal with the immigration issue is, as was on just a few minutes ago, you'd have to deal with crime, and he's looking weak as this war drags on. He is not seen as a strong commander, preventing the loss of innocent lives now. But he seems weak, unable to stop a madman going ahead with naked aggression.

