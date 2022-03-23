Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden looks 'weak' as Russia-Ukraine war drags on: Fmr. Clinton adviser

Biden should make a pivot on policies after weak polling numbers, says Mark Penn

Former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn reacts to Biden's poll numbers and the issues the administration is facing.

Biden not seen as a strong commander, seems ‘weak’: Mark Penn

Former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn reacts to Biden's poll numbers and the issues the administration is facing.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn weighed in on Biden's poll numbers, arguing that he is not a strong commander and he should pivot on certain policies. 

President Biden

Illustration by Ian Jopson, shared from Fox News CMS. (AP Newsroom / AP Newsroom)

MARK PENN: No, you're not seeing the reaction to this in a way that I've seen when, say, when I worked with President Clinton. If you got numbers this bad, you would say, make a pivot. You would look at what's going on with inflation and energy and you'd repivot energy policies you'd… put through the Keystone Pipeline. You would reverse some of these policies and say, 'Hey, we need to balance between energy independence and climate change.' Not all in one direction. Just for starters. You'd have to deal with the immigration issue is, as was on just a few minutes ago, you'd have to deal with crime, and he's looking weak as this war drags on. He is not seen as a strong commander, preventing the loss of innocent lives now. But he seems weak, unable to stop a madman going ahead with naked aggression. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Pollster Lee Carter and former senior adviser to the Clinton's Mark Penn weigh in on Biden's poll numbers and the Russian invasion.

Defending freedom takes risks: Mark Penn

Pollster Lee Carter and former senior adviser to the Clinton’s Mark Penn weigh in on Biden’s poll numbers and the Russian invasion.