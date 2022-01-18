Biden to let members of Congress decide if they should trade stocks, Psaki says

President Biden will "let members of Congress" determine whether they should be allowed to trade stocks, amid scrutiny of lawmakers’ financial trades, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

During the White House press briefing Tuesday, Psaki was asked whether the president believes members of Congress and their spouses should be prohibited from trading stocks.

Biden is prohibited from trading stocks while serving as president.

VARNEY: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU SHUT DOWN PIPELINES

"The president didn’t trade individual stocks when he was a senator," Psaki said. "That is how we approach things. We also believe that everyone should be held to the highest standard."

She added: "But he’ll let members of the leadership in Congress and members of Congress determine what the rules should be."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The questions come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for saying members of Congress and their spouses should be allowed to trade stock as part of a "free market economy."

Two separate bills that would ban stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses were introduced in the Senate last week. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced different versions of similar legislation.

Hawley's version is titled, " Banning Insider Trading in Congress Act ," and Ossoff's is called the " Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act ."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lawmakers' spouses are currently allowed to trade in companies or industries that their partner may help regulate. But under the STOCK Act, which was passed in 2012, members of Congress and their families are forbidden to profit from inside information, and lawmakers are also required to report stock trades to Congress within 45 days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The push to ban Congress from trading stock has been met with bipartisan support in both chambers. Similar legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

FOX Business' Jon Brown contributed to this report.