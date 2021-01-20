Iran the ‘biggest concern’ about Biden foreign policy: Joe Lieberman

Iran is the biggest concern about Joe Biden's foreign policy, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

“I thought the Iran deal was a very bad deal,” Lieberman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings With Maria” and he added that he was "very glad" when President Trump took the United States out of it.

The move, he said, "helped a lot of steps forward in the Middle East, including the unprecedented peace agreements between some of the Arab countries and Israel."

BIDEN TO IMMEDIATELY CRACK DOWN ON FOSSIL FUELS, REVOKE KEYSTONE XL PERMIT

Lieberman's comments come on the heels of Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, saying that the U.S. is a "long way" from rejoining the Obama-era agreement and highlighting the imminent dangers the nation could face.

"When it comes to Iran, a couple of things. First, President-elect Biden is committed to the proposition that Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon. And we share, I know, that goal across this committee," Blinken said on Capitol Hill Tuesday. "The breakout time, the time it would take Iran to produce enough fissile material to produce one weapon, has gone from beyond a year as it was under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] to about three or four months."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The former 2000 vice presidential nominee commended Blinken for his "encouraging" statement and emphasized, "there is going to be no rush to go back into the Iran nuclear deal."

“He and others nominated by President Biden have kept saying, you know, it's a long way off. We're not going to rush into it, we're going to work with our allies in the Middle East, which President Obama did not do and we’re going to work with members of Congress in both parties," Lieberman said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS