Biden let China's status quo slide in 'Seinfeld summit,' Peter Navarro claims

Former Trump assistant writes China continues to wage economic and cyber warfare on the US

Former Trump Assistant to the President Peter Navarro says nothing came from the leaders’ meeting which works to China’s advantage.

President Biden worked to China's advantage by sticking to their "status quo" during his meeting – or "Seinfeld summit" – with President Xi Jinping on Monday, author and former Trump administration Assistant to the President Peter Navarro argued on "Varney & Co." Thursday. 

WHEN JOE MET XI – THE SEINFELD SUMMIT

PETER NAVARRO: Nothing happened, and that worked to China's advantage because it maintained the status quo. There was no discussion about the Wuhan lab and getting to the truth about where the virus came from. There was no line drawn in the sand by Biden on Taiwan…. 

We had exuberance about the fact that there was a skinny trade deal signed and China was going to buy $200 billion of products from the United States. Well, guess what? They're about $70 billion short.

That has huge implications for our industries and our businesses, and it's just another example of how the Chinese never abide by any of their agreements, and they make people disappear who disagree with them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

