DOJ nominee Vanita Gupta is investor in family business that pays Mexicans less than $1.50 an hour

Biden Justice Department nominee Vanita Gupta has a stake in a business led by her father that pays workers in Mexico less than $2 an hour — despite her advocacy for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage in the U.S.

An Indeed job posting for Aptiv advertises a job that pays 5380 pesos a month, which breaks down to less than $1.50 an hour, the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

VANITA GUPTA, ASSOCIATE AG NOMINEE WHO FACES HEARING TUESDAY, IS BIDEN'S WEALTHIEST NOMINEE

Meanwhile, Gupta testified in front of Congress in favor of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.

"Gradually raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, indexing it to median federal wages, and ensuring that all tipped workers, working people with disabilities, and young people get paid at least a full minimum wage is essential for working people to cover basic expenses like housing, food, transportation, childcare, health care, and other necessities," she said.

"Raising wages is a moral question: do we value the people who are the engine of our economy or not? The answer must be yes," Gupta said in 2018.

The bulk of Gupta's wealth is in the form of shares of stock in companies to which her father Raj Gupta is connected, according to ABC. This includes between $11 million and $55 million in shares of Avantor and between $500,000 and $1 million worth of shares of Aptiv -- two companies where Raj Gupta is chairman of the board.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Gupta's nomination on Thursday.

Fox Business' inquiries to the White House and Aptiv were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.