Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Biden’s ‘inflationary economy’ is unaffordable for Americans, Sen. Barrasso warns

Biden has 'attacked' America's energy, the Wyoming senator stressed

close
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., discusses how Americans are impacted by 40-year-high inflation under the Biden administration.  video

Biden’s ‘inflationary economy’ is unaffordable for Americans: Sen. Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., discusses how Americans are impacted by 40-year-high inflation under the Biden administration. 

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., joined "Varney & Co.," Thursday, arguing that Biden’s "inflationary economy" is unaffordable for Americans and that he’s "tone-deaf" to the pain he’s caused families nationwide.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: The Democrats are going to get wiped out in November because they have wiped out the savings, as well as the paychecks of the American people. Gasoline will soon be $5 a gallon and there is no end in sight… People at home in Wyoming say, is the president completely out of touch like he was with infant formula or does he want high gas prices?

Joe Biden crosses his arms and frowns at a White House press conference

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told FOX Business that the Biden admin has ‘attacked’ pipelines with their ‘liberal’ energy policies.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Families cannot afford that. They can't even afford to put food on the table under this Joe Biden inflationary economy with 40-year high inflation. This is a president who is out of touch with the American people and tone-deaf to the pain that he is causing people all across this country. 

INFLATION HITS POOR THE MOST, WILL STICK AROUND FOR ‘MANY MONTHS’: FORMER LABOR DEPARTMENT CHIEF ECONOMIST

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., argues that the Biden admin has ‘attacked’ pipelines with their ‘liberal’ energy policies.  video

Biden ‘attacked’ America’s energy: Sen. Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., argues that the Biden admin has ‘attacked’ pipelines with their ‘liberal’ energy policies. 