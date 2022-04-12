Biden has ‘golden opportunity’ to combat China’s rising aggression: Heritage Foundation president

President of the Heritage Foundation Kevin Roberts joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss Biden's "golden opportunity" to combat the "evil of the Chinese Communist Party," arguing it wasn't a Democratic or Republican thing to do to "stand up to evil regimes around the world."

KEVIN ROBERTS: It's a litany of horrors every day from the Chinese Communist Party. And you know, I think about when we were growing up, when Reagan was president and it didn't have to be a Democrat or Republican thing to do the following, which was to stand up to evil regimes around the world.

BIDEN'S IRAN DEAL WOULD CREATE A FOREIGN POLICY DISASTER FOR US AND HAND XI, PUTIN, KHAMENEI A MAJOR VICTORY

Biden has a golden opportunity here because the evil of the Chinese Communist Party is so clear. He could pick any one of those six or seven things that you mentioned and say The United States of America is standing up, first of all, on behalf of its own people, but secondly, for free people around the world and for people who want to be free. But he refuses to do so, probably because he's conflicted, but also because he is advised by people who have no clue whatsoever what evil really is.

…That's why at the Heritage Foundation and you, we are doing everything we can to highlight the insanity of the Chinese Communist Party and recognize that we have to take them on and defeat them in order to save freedom across the world.

