Biden, Harris promise to "create millions of jobs" lost during coronavirus pandemic

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his newly selected running mate Sen. Kamala Harris went on the attack Wednesday against President Trump's economic record, arguing that he is "on track to leave office with the worst jobs record of any president in modern history.”

"We have an economic crisis, with more than 16 million Americans -16 million- still out of work,” the former vice president said speaking in his home of Delaware, "Donald Trump is on track to break another record, on track to leave office with the worst jobs record of any president in modern history.”

Harris blamed the economic crisis on the president's "mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic which "plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the depression."

The junior senator from California who was elected in 2016 said that the president "inherited the longest economic expansion in history, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then like everything else he inherited he ran it straight into the ground."

In making her debut as the official vice-presidential choice of Biden Harris declared, "Because of Trump's failures of leadership our economy has taken one of the biggest hits out of all of the major industrialized nations, with an unemployment rate that has tripled as of today. This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job. Our country ends up in tatters, and so does our reputation around the world."

The pair promised that they would deliver "good paying jobs" if elected.

"We’ll create millions of jobs and fight climate change through a clean energy revolution, bring back critical supply chains so the future is made in America, build on the Affordable Care Act so everyone has the peace of mind that comes with health insurance and finally offer caregivers the dignity respect and the pay that they deserve,” Harris said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.