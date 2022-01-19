Biden greenlighting Russian pipelines 'puts more cards into Putin's hands': Rep. Waltz

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Mike Waltz discussed the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine and slammed Biden for his poor energy policies giving more power to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

REP. MIKE WALTZ: I don't think the Russians were ever serious about these diplomatic efforts, this was really a play for Putin's propaganda at home to say that he tried perhaps get a few concessions from the Biden administration. But the build up has continued and they are poised to fully invade Ukraine, at least partially or fully. And it's not so much the numbers of troops, Maria, it's the types of troops. Many of them are from the Russian National Guard, and the main thing that they are trained on is occupation duty. So this is looking more likely than not that we see an invasion. Maria, the other piece I just can't overstate how Biden's failed energy policies have played into all of this. When you're canceling American pipelines but greenlighting Russian pipelines, you have put more cards into Putin's hands. The high price of oil and gas has made him flush with cash. And now this Nord Stream 2 pipeline about to come online really gives him, I mean, it gives him a handful of aces in creating dependency in Western Europe and being able to cut off Eastern Europe and Ukraine in the middle of winter.

