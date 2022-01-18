Biden’s liberal policies may lead to ‘permanent’ supply chain crisis, Former White House economist warns

Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, arguing that Biden’s liberal policies may lead to a "permanent" supply chain crisis and said it’s "astonishing" how inflation is deeply impacting Americans’ lives.

TRUCKING ASSOCIATION CHIEF SAYS INDUSTRY AT 'EDGE OF CLIFF'

KEVIN HASSETT: …the fact is that they keep saying it's a supply chain crisis, it's a temporary thing, but as your previous story highlights…there are these liberal policies all across the country that are leading to kind of a permanent negative shock to supply. I could tell you, I went to the grocery store to shop. That's one of the things I do for my family. You know, we break up the jobs, and there was no beef at all at a grocery store or a big grocery store right here in D.C.

…

I mean, it's astonishing how much the supply disruption is affecting everybody's lives, and what the Biden administration is doing is they're pushing harder on the liberal policies, and they're allowing train robberies…you know, the shock to trucking is going to be really, really startling. I think that, you know, probably you'll get double-digit inflation because of this…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: