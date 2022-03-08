Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Biden should ‘focus’ on lowering gas prices, helping create more American jobs: Sen. Cassidy

President Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy to the United States

close
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., argues that Biden should be ‘focused’ on lowering prices at the pump and it will help create more jobs for Americans.  video

Biden should ‘focus’ on lowering gas prices: Sen. Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., argues that Biden should be ‘focused’ on lowering prices at the pump and it will help create more jobs for Americans. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, arguing that Biden should be "focused" on lowering prices at the pump to help create more jobs for Americans.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES BAN ON US IMPORTS OF RUSSIAN OIL, WARNS GAS PRICES WILL 'GO UP FURTHER'

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: We need to develop North American energy resources. You've got to look at this as national security, energy, the economy of a country, the economy of a family and the climate. If you ignore one of those four, everything falls apart. The president should be focused upon lowering the price at the pump, which we can do in a healthier, safer way than if we import from Russia…he can do that while creating jobs for Americans. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil amid the Ukraine invasion.  video

Sen. Cassidy on Biden banning Russian oil

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil amid the Ukraine invasion. 