Biden should ‘focus’ on lowering gas prices, helping create more American jobs: Sen. Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, arguing that Biden should be "focused" on lowering prices at the pump to help create more jobs for Americans.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES BAN ON US IMPORTS OF RUSSIAN OIL, WARNS GAS PRICES WILL 'GO UP FURTHER'

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: We need to develop North American energy resources. You've got to look at this as national security, energy, the economy of a country, the economy of a family and the climate. If you ignore one of those four, everything falls apart. The president should be focused upon lowering the price at the pump, which we can do in a healthier, safer way than if we import from Russia…he can do that while creating jobs for Americans.

