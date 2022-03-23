Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Biden's 'foolish policy mistake' with Russia could give nuclear capabilities to Iran, Sen. Lankford warns

Lankford said allowing Russia to negotiate for US is the 'ultimate, horrible foreign policy mistake'

close
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., discusses the consequences of allowing Russia to negotiate on America's behalf in the Iran Nuclear Deal. video

Biden's 'foolish mistake' against Russia could give Iran nuclear capabilities: Sen. Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., discusses the consequences of allowing Russia to negotiate on America's behalf in the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss America's need for energy independence and the risks associated with moving forward with the controversial Iran Nuclear Deal. During his appearance, Lankford argued that opening up to Russia is a "foolish policy mistake" and could allow nuclear weapons to fall into Iran's hands. 

FORMER ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO US SLAMS BIDEN ADMIN: IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL IS A BETRAYAL

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the 'Villa la Grange', in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File / AP Newsroom)

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: We're tracking all this. I was just on the Senate floor last week talking about this. I continue to be able to push it, but you're right. The Russians are actually negotiating on our behalf, dealing with Iran. It is the ultimate, horrible foreign policy mistake, again, opening up access to Russia and to Iran to be able to continue to communicate, to be able to allow nuclear weapons into Iran. It's a foolish mistake.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the need for domestic energy independence and the Iran Nuclear Deal. video

Biden's refusal to walk back energy policies 'just optics': Sen. James Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the need for domestic energy independence and the Iran Nuclear Deal.