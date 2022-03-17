Larry Kudlow: Just when you think the Biden insanity can't get any worse, they disprove you

Just when you think the Biden insanity can't get any worse, they disprove you. Now comes Iran.

The Bidens are apparently about to make a deal with one of America's greatest enemies, Iran. They also happen to be Israel's greatest enemy. Israel is America's greatest ally in the Middle East, maybe in the whole world, but the Bidens don't believe that. They'd rather choose Iran over Israel. They'd rather choose Iran over Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis have a checkered story to be sure, but by and large they are an American ally in the Middle East. They won't return Biden's begging-for-oil phone calls because the Bidens turned their backs on Saudi Arabia by looking the other way as the Iranian-backed Houthis wage war in Yemen.

PSAKI DODGES QUESTIONS ON PAST DISMISSAL OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP AS ‘RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION’

The Iranians proudly chant "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." So naturally, the Biden administration, perhaps conducting the worst foreign policy in the history of the U.S., decided to back Iran with this Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA.

The Iranians of course lie, cheat, and steal about their nuclear development. They won't let the UN or anyone else inspect key areas and of course, their Revolutionary Guard Military Arm that basically runs the country is the biggest backer of terrorism in the Middle East. Think Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis.

So of course, in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, after Biden finally declared Putin a war criminal yesterday, after President Zelenskyy begged Biden to be a true leader of the free world, the Biden administration is rushing pell-mell to finish this Iran deal while nobody is really looking at it.

There is so much secrecy surrounding this, but I am going to speculate on a couple of reports.

First, the Washington Free Beacon, which claims it got ahold of Russian and Iranian documents, is reporting a $10 billion carve out of Russian sanctions that will permit a Russian construction company to build a nuclear site in Iran. The $10 billion would come by unfreezing Iranian assets in some South Korean and Japanese banks.

I like the Free Beacon. I can't confirm all of this, but I will quote State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said on Tuesday, "We, of course, would not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation of the JCPOA."

But, Mr. Price, why wouldn't we sanction the Russians? We're sanctioning them in Ukraine, because the Russian president is a war criminal and his military machine is committing crimes against humanity, but we're going to let him build a nuclear reactor, in Iran?

SENATORS IN BOTH PARTIES TIE IRAN TO RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE AMID NUCLEAR DEAL TALKS

I think we all have to process this thought, because it is beyond insanity. It is unbelievable, but Price said it, so there must be something there. Hat's off to the Free Beacon. There are other reports that an additional $11 billion in frozen assets will be unfrozen and shipped to Iran in return for four hostages, which of course provides an incentive to take more hostages, but actually, if these reports are true, in round numbers, the U.S. will be providing more financial assistance to Iran than to the Ukraine.

You would say, that's not possible. I would say that's not possible. We would both say this is an incredible story.

Press secretary Madame Psaki argued that an Iranian deal is in our national security interests. In fact, she said it's in the security interests of the whole world.

Right, those freedom-loving, democracy-cherishing, peaceful-living Iranians are going to save the world. Right, Madame Psaki? Right, President Biden?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here's the final insult. Even though this would be a treaty, which should be debated in advance of the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate, the Bidens are going to try and go around the Senate just the way Obama-Biden did for the first Iranian deal in 2015. So, let's bust the Constitution while we're embracing one of the most destructive terrorist countries in the world.

My god, the cavalry better get here soon. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the March 16, 2022 edition of "Kudlow."