Biden family business dealings story has changed 'dramatically': Rep. Jim Jordan

After vowing to launch an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, one GOP lawmaker claims the story has changed "dramatically" as the House investigation picks up speed.

"We got all kinds of documents and evidence" that show Joe Biden was involved, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, revealed on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday, as the Republican-led House prepares to investigate the Biden family’s alleged past business dealings.

In a press conference held Thursday, the incoming House Oversight Committee alleged that Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden, a compromising position for a sitting president if the allegations are confirmed.

"We just got to show the American people what took place," Jordan said as critics raise concerns about the Biden family's past dealings.

Among the concerns Republican lawmakers raised during Thursday’s briefing was the 150 suspicious activity reports (SAR) on banking transactions linked to members of the Biden family.

"You have Hunter Biden, Jim Biden having 150 [SARs] regarding their business transactions or banking transactions. I think that’s a concern," Rep. Jordan told Maria Bartiromo, adding that the committee has only seen two reports.

"We’d like to see the other 148, see what’s going on," he added.

The Biden administration changed the protocols regarding Congress’ access to view suspicious activity reports. A move that has raised eyebrows and frustrated members in the Congressional Republican camp.

"They've changed the policy on the suspicious activity reports, and they've set up a special office to attack us and attack the work we're trying to do to get the American people the facts," Jordan said.

The House Republicans’ efforts to investigate the Biden family have been in the works for some time.

After emails surfaced from Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Biden’s potential involvement in his son’s tenebrous business past has been a contentious topic among GOP congressional members.

When confronted with reports about his son's business transactions, Biden denied knowing any details.

A position that has "changed dramatically," according to Jordan.

The Ohio lawmaker, who is spearheading the investigation alongside Rep. James Comer, blasted the Justice Department, as well as the mainstream media for quickly dismissing the laptop story as a Russian disinformation plot.

"We’re going to get the facts out there, but they [Biden family] tend to get away with it because the mainstream press just trumpets whatever they say," Rep. Jordan explained.

