Biden FAA nominee stalls in Senate committee as Republicans call him unqualified

Biden's FAA nominee, Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington, has faced Republican pushback

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday said that President Biden's nominee to be the next Federal Aviation Administration administrator, Phil Washington, is not qualified for the position. 

Republicans have stalled President Biden's nominee to run the Federal Aviation Administration on the grounds he lacks the necessary experience. 

The vote to confirm Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington to the position has been indefinitely delayed, Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell announced Wednesday.

"We are moving that to a future date, pending information that members have been seeking," Cantwell said.

Phillip A. Washington speaks at a nomination hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill on March 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cantwell did not elaborate on the information requested or which senators made the request.

Biden announced his selection of Washington to head the FAA in July 2022 but the process has languished in the Senate amid concerns from Republicans about his experience. 

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee at hearing on Capitol Hill. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

His confirmation has been further stalled by allegations of discriminatory and retaliatory practices by Washington at DIA and his involvement with a corruption investigation at LA Metro

During a Senate Commerce committee confirmation hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz cited a need for the next FAA administrator to have "decades of experience in aviation" and said that the nominee lacks the necessary experience. 

Ranking Member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The nominee before us, Phil Washington, had a long and honorable career in the military. But he does not have any experience in aviation safety," Cruz said. "This, quite simply, is a position he is not qualified for." 