Biden ends 2024 White House run: Read full letter here

President Biden succumbed to pressure from both sides of the aisle and ended his 2024 run for the White House.

He delivered the news Sunday in a letter to the American people, stating that leading the U.S. was "the greatest honor of my life" but noted "it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her an "extraordinary partner."

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S RESIGNATION LETTER: JULY 21, 2024

President Biden will address the nation later in the week, the letter stated.