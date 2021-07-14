Biden throws weight behind Democrats' $3.5T spending package while also pushing bipartisan plan

President Biden is expected to throw his support behind Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package on Wednesday, while continuing to push for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said the president "looks forward to attending the Senate Dem Caucus lunch today to continue making the case for a duel track approach to build the economy back better by investing in infrastructure, protecting our climate, and supporting the next generation of workers and families."

Biden’s plan to join Senate Democrats Wednesday comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., late Tuesday said the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for a spending package that would complete the president’s infrastructure plan.

"The Budget Committee has come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters following a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers.

"You add that to the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for," Schumer said. "Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way."

SCHUMER ANNOUNCES $3.5 TRILLION SPENDING PLAN TO PAIR WITH BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE

The plan will fund a budget reconciliation package so that Democratic lawmakers can sidestep the need for GOP support and shield the funds from a filibuster.

The budget will cover costs to expand Medicare, address climate change, child care and education – all big-ticket items deemed "human infrastructure" that Republicans said they would fervently reject.

"We are very proud of this plan. We know we have a long road to go. We're going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans' lives a whole lot better," Schumer said.

Last month, the president signed off on a $953 billion infrastructure plan after meeting with five Democrats and five Republicans who hammered out the agreement in the Senate. The deal achieves a top priority for Biden's political agenda: signaling to the American public that he can build bridges and find consensus with Republicans.

The bipartisan framework includes about $559 billion in new spending that will be invested in roads, broadband internet, electric utilities and other traditional infrastructure projects over the next five years.

BIDEN STOPPING IN RED PART OF BLUE STATE TO PUSH BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL

The president, earlier this year, rolled out his $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan – his proposal to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and pump money into manufacturing, transportation, renewable energy and combating climate change – saying it "will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come."

Biden also, earlier this year, introduced his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which calls for universal "high-quality preschool" for all children between the ages of 3 and 4.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The plan would provide two years of free community college to be made available to all Americans, in addition to offering new funding for historically Black colleges and other minority-serving institutions. The plan would also bring a renewed focus on teacher training in the United States, as well as expanded child tax credits and a national paid leave program.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall, Marisa Schultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.