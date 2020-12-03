Biden taps former Obama adviser BlackRock exec Brian Deese to lead National Economic Council

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Brian Deese to leads the National Economic Council under his administration.

Continue Reading Below

A Biden transition official told Fox News that Deese will serve as the top economic adviser for Biden. The post does not require Senate confirmation.

“Brian is among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country — a trusted voice I can count on to help us end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs,” Biden said in a statement.

Deese served in multiple roles in the Obama Administration — serving on the National Economic Council, and eventually becoming the deputy director. Deese also previously served as deputy director to the White House Office of Management and Budget, and later became a senior adviser to Obama, focused on climate change and energy.

He is currently the global head of sustainable investing at investment giant BlackRock.

BIDEN INDICATES HE SUPPORTS RAISING TAX RATES TO BUSH-ERA HIGHS

The Wall Street Journal reported that Deese played a central role in negotiating the international climate change agreement that was reached in Paris in 2015.

Earlier this week, Biden formally announced former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his pick for treasury secretary, and Democratic operative Neera Tanden for the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Pat Ward contributed to this report.