Biden border crisis comes at ‘massive cost’ to American people: Former Trump adviser

The U.S. government is reportedly spending $60 million per week to house a record number of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border. Former Trump Commerce Department adviser Catalina Lauf told FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" that the "massive cost" of the Biden administration’s "gross incompetence" on the border comes "ultimately at the expense of the American people."

CATALINA LAUF: No surprise that these numbers are just through the roof. Jacqui, you know, my family came here from Guatemala in the 1980s during their civil war. They still came here the right way. Why? Because they respected law and order. And ultimately, when you have a president and a vice president that campaigned on you, you come here, you'll have free everything. We won't have a crackdown at the border, it will welcome you with open arms. That's going to cause these numbers to go up. And no surprise, I just read recently that these traffickers have also racked in $500 million is what they're getting out of this lawlessness that is happening at the border thanks to the Biden administration. This is gross incompetence. It's clearly political and it's at the expense of the children. It's a humanitarian crisis and ultimately also at the expense of the American people.

The American Dream success story comes with people like our mothers that, my mom worked three jobs to get here, she wanted to create her American dream the right way. She learned English. She assimilated. And a lot of our immigrants want to do that as well. But you have this administration, again, Democrats that pander to for political reasons, to try to get people to come here illegally again at the expense of the American taxpayer, at the expense of safety and security for everybody involved. And exactly like you mentioned, it's not just a nationwide issue. This is happening in states. I come from Illinois, where immigration is a huge policy question that people are asking. Why? Because just like in New York City, ultimately taxpayers are paying for it, our county jails are flooded with ICE detainees. There's a massive cost to this. And it's something that the Democrats need to figure out and both sides of the aisle need to figure out and crackdown on what's happening at the border. Ultimately, the Trump-era policies work.

