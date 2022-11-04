Expand / Collapse search
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'

General Motors plans to phase out all vehicles using internal combustion engines by 2035

President Joe Biden told a room full of supporters in Carlsbad, California, on Friday that General Motors is "committed to going all electric by 3035."

The president previously said that General Motors was committed to going electric by 2035.

Biden speaks about energy in California

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with dignitaries and employees at ViaSat on November 4, 2022, in Carlsbad, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In January 2021, General Motors announced its plans to phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines completely by 2035. The automaker will go completely carbon-neutral at all facilities worldwide by 2040.

During his speech on Friday afternoon, Biden spoke about the administration's CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion legislative package to support the domestic production of semiconductors and authorizes various programs and activities of the federal science agencies.

GMC Hummer EV production

GMC Hummer electric vehicles on the production line at General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.  (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When discussing battery technology, the president explained General Motors' decision to go fully electric and its past lawsuit against the state of California.

"She dropped the suit, called me up and said they're going to go all electric by 3035." Biden stated. "Every other company signed up to do the same thing."

In 2020, General Motors' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said GM no longer supported the Trump administration in its legal efforts to end California's right to set its own clean-air standards.

