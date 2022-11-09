Biden asked whether Elon Musk is 'threat' to national security, says relationships 'worth being looked at'

President Biden said on Wednesday that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his technical relationships with other countries should be looked at, though he would not say the social media platform’s CEO was doing anything wrong.

During a press conference at the White House, a reporter asked Biden if he thought Musk was a threat to U.S. national security and whether the joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments like Saudi Arabia should be investigated.

Biden paused for a moment and laughed, appearing to collect his thoughts.

"I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation, and/or technical relationships with other countries, uh, is worthy of being looked at," he said, pausing several times throughout the statement. "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting that … it's worth being looked at."

Musk took over Twitter at the end of October. Immediately after taking the helm, he fired top executives, thousands of employees and began to change the company's business strategy.