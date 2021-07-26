Biden 'owes' it to America to put pressure on China, foreign policy expert says

A meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials turned confrontational when China blamed the U.S. for a "stalemate" in the relationship. In an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Harry Kazianis, senior director at the Center for National Interest, argued that the Chinese Communist Party is "at war" with the United States and that the U.S. should pressure China with punitive action until the country agrees to an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

HARRY KAZIANIS: We need to be brutally honest with ourselves. The Chinese Communist Party is at war with the United States, our way of life, the international system that we helped create through our blood, sweat and tears and financials at the end of World War II. I think those are facts. So what the United States needs to do is if the Chinese Communist Party does not want to have a transparent investigation of why the coronavirus more than likely either leaked out of the lab or maybe was unintentional, maybe it was a mistake. I could certainly buy that, I think we're all human. We know mistakes happen. Then they should be open to an investigation.

If they will not do that, we have a lot of tools to get them to do that. The first thing and the most obvious thing is we're all celebrating the Olympics right now. Why in God's green earth are we going to send athletes to the next games in Beijing when the Chinese won't even allow an investigation into the greatest tragedy in human history when it comes to the coronavirus? Do you think that's a first step? We should be talking about economic sanctions. We should be talking about maybe closing our embassy. Think about the impact coronavirus has had on the United States and throughout the world. The United States alone has spent over $6 trillion in economic stimulus to fight the coronavirus to help the American people. That's more than we spent fighting World War II. So I think Joe Biden owes the American people an obligation to really take this to the mat with the Chinese.

