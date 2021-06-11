Former defense secretary warns US may be ‘headed for showdown’ with China amid COVID origins probe

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel argued Friday that the Biden administration needs to push China further on the coronavirus origins, and mentioned the U.S. may be headed for a "showdown" with the country.

The Biden administration should "get some answers" and "team up with the World Health Organization," to prevent a pandemic from happening again in the future, Hagel stressed on FOX Business’ "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Hagel’s comments come on the heels of the U.S. and EU leaders calling for a deeper investigation into the coronavirus origin, as the deadly virus killed millions globally.

"President Xi's trajectory and his history, he has been all about power," Hagel said. "He has been all about positioning China as the center of the universe in every way, and now it's becoming clear militarily."

The former U.S. defense secretary went on to say Chinese President Xi Jinping’s actions are "nothing new." Hagel served under the Obama administration and mentioned he’s met with Xi three times.



"They were pretty tough meetings in those days. I confronted him about the East China Sea, South China Sea, what they were doing, intimidating their neighbors, which they expanded that and accelerated that," Hagel remarked. "I don't think it's new, Neal. It's been progressive."

Hagel emphasized that he believes President Biden is taking a "wise" approach when dealing with China and predicted the growing threat with the country will be a topic of discussion at the upcoming G-7 Summit.